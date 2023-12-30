Harare to acquire refuse compactors, hook loaders, ambulances to “enhance service delivery in 2024”

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

City of Harare (CoH) is set to acquire new machines chief being refuse compactors, ambulances, service delivery vehicles and excavators as part of its strategies to recapitalize and accelerating quality service delivery in 2024.

Speaking to the media Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said in the 2024 budget the local authority has provided for the procurement of plant and equipment to enhance service delivery.

“For us Accelerating Quality Service Delivery for Everyone means that the assets to deliver those services must be available.

“This means that the recapitalization of service delivery operations must be given top priority. In the 2024 budget we have provided for the procurement of plant and equipment to enhance service delivery,” said Mafume.

CoH will, according to the Mayor acquire five 30 tonne hook loaders and five bins for waste collection at high traffic areas.

Council will also buy 15 refuse compactors, 10 ambulances and service delivery vehicles as well as excavators.

The local authority admitted to failing to provide adequate service delivery due to lack of proper machinery.

In 2024, Mafume said CoH will also buy front end loaders, tipper trucks, skid steers, backhoe loaders, graders and water bowsers.

Mafume added that the recapitalization drive will also be link the decentralization agenda.

“Harare has grown to the extent that it cannot be managed from the centre. It is in that vein that we commenced the process of decentralization through the deployment of staff to the five regions.

“The next phase is the capacitation of the teams in the regions so that the citizens are able to receive adequate services from the Districts.

“It is on this basis that the 2024 budget and the capital development plan will provide for the recapitalization drive so that all the districts have plant and equipment which are critical in service delivery,” he added.