Harare to undertake a forensic audit

By Audience Mutema

HARARE City Council is undertaking a municipality-wide forensic audit of its operations for the past three years, Mayor Herbert Gomba said Monday.

Gomba in a statement said the programme will be undertaken with assistance from the Auditor General’s office.

“I have called for this press conference to announce that my council is undertaking a forensic audit into council operations from 2016 to 2019 on procurement of goods and services and other council operations.

“We would like to inform the public that underway are audits into land sales and markets operations. This follows numerous reports of commission and omission in council operations,” Gomba said.

Reports claim officials in Harare have colluded with unscrupulous land barons to sell council land without the necessary approval or convert land uses plans to fleece unsuspecting home-seekers some of whom have had their homes demolished.

According to Gomba the audit will allow council to flag gaps in its systems and enhance service delivery.

“My council is going to engage the services of the Auditor General to carry out a skill audit to establish gaps and enhance service delivery.

“The aim of the audit is to establish where and how services delivery was negatively affected. The findings of the audit will help us chart the way forward. It will also help us get rid of practices and individuals that stand in the way of progress as well as ensure that we put in place robust systems that strengthen our services delivery mandate,” the Harare Mayor said.

“In pursuit of their plan, the city of through its Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango was instructed to identify the audit firms that will conduct the forensic audit. Laid down procedures will be followed in the procuring the services in terms of the Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.”

Land invasions continue to play havoc with Harare’s planning with some residents building structures on wetlands or undesignated places.