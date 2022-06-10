Harare top five on list of Africa’s most expensive cities

Spread This News

By Agencies

ZIMBABWE’S capital Harare has been ranked fourth on the list of Africa’s most expensive cities to live in.

Top of the 15-city list was the Senegalese capital Dakar followed by Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

The rankings were based on a cost of living index compiled by Statista, a global statistics portal integrating diverse topics of data and facts into a single platform.

For Harare however, the latest bit of not-so complementary news comes after the Zimbabwean capital was also ranked the 4th worst city to live in on the continent by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

EIU, among other factors, considered Stability (level of crime and conflict), Healthcare (presence and quality of healthcare) as well as Environmental/Cultural factors (climate, religious restrictions, food and drinks).

Meanwhile, according Statista index, Morocco and South Africa were countries with more representations among the 15 cities with the highest cost of living in Africa, according to its release copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The cost of living index is a “relative indicator of consumer goods prices, including groceries, restaurants, transportation and utilities. Cost of Living Index does not include accommodation expenses such as rent or mortgage.”

Statista best describes it as: “The cost of living is the amount of money needed to cover basic expenses such as housing, food, taxes, and healthcare in a certain place and time period. The cost of living is often used to compare how expensive it is to live in one city versus another.

“The cost of living is tied to wages. If expenses are higher in a city, such as New York, for example, salary levels must be higher so that people can afford to live in that city.”

Below are 15 most expensive cities to live in Africa based on cost of living index scores:

1. Dakar, Senegal: Has a cost of living index score of 50.87.

2. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Has a cost of living index score of 50.49

3. Abidjan, Ivory Coast: Has a cost of living index score of 47.06.

4. Harare, Zimbabwe: Has a cost of living index score of 45.69.

5. Johannesburg, South Africa: Has a cost of living index score of 44.87.

6. Pretoria, South Africa: Has a cost of living index score of 42.76.

7. Gaborone, Botswana: Has a cost of living index score of 42.7.

8. Cape Town, South Africa: Has a cost of living index score of 40.98.

9. Durban, South Africa: Has a cost of living index score of 40.33.

10. Marrakech, Morocco: Has a cost of living index score of 39.94.

11. Accra, Ghana: Has a cost of living index score of 38.74.

12. Lagos, Nigeria: Has a cost of living index score of 37.33.

13. Tangier, Morocco: Has a cost of living index score of 36.85.

14. Casablanca, Morocco: Has a cost of living index score of 36.59.

15. Kampala, Uganda: Has a cost of living index score of 35.98.