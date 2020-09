Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE City town clerk Josiah Chisango will spend the weekend behind bars after his case was postponed to Monday for bail application at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts.

Chisango appeared before Harare magistrate, Bianca Makwande facing criminal abuse of office, bribery, and fraud charges.

He is being represented by lawyer Ray Goba and is being jointly charged with Harare City housing director Addmore Nhekairo and Samuel Nyabedzi.