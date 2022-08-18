HARARE WATER CRISIS: Indian cricket players told to take quick showers and cut pool sessions

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly advised its players who are currently in Zimbabwe to take quick showers and cut their pool sessions to save water.

India are currently in Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series against against the hosts starting Thursday in Harare.

The tour comes at a time when there has been no running water for over three days in many parts of Harare.

In most areas people are queuing up for drinking water at boreholes.

A BCCI official said they have asked the team to be sparing in their use of water.

“Yes, the water situation in Harare is severe and the players have been informed about that,” he said.

“They have been asked not to waste water at any cost and take bath for as little time as possible. Also, pool sessions have been cut down to save water.”

Harare mayor, Jacob Mafume recently attributed the crisis to the lack of water treatment chemicals.

Harare was allocated ZW$2 billion and has thus far received ZW$73 million in devolution funds from Treasury.

Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa tore into local government minister July Moyo for failing to support the local authority.

“It is saddening to notice that Local Government minister can watch the waterworks of our country’s capital completely shut down without showing much concern,” Mliswa said on Twitter.

“Here is a minister who is clinging on to devolution funds, and in the process in the process, incapacitating Harare City’s crucial services like water treatment thereby exposing millions of residents to diseases.

“This is the same man who corruptly pushed for the purchase and installation of water pumps. The big question is, what is the purpose of water pumps when you don’t have water?

“A government of the people cannot afford to stand and watch while July is running riot exposing millions of people to diseases. This madness needs to be stopped.