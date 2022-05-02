Harare woman in court for US$133,000 housing stands fraud

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A Harare woman was Friday dragged to court on allegations of fraud worth over US$132 694 after she allegedly sold bogus residential stands to four unsuspecting home-seekers.

Tsitsi Veronica Chitagu (63) appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who remanded her to May 27, 2022.

According to court papers, on October 10 2019 Chitagu allegedly approached the first complainant saying that she was selling a residential stand in Tynwald township for US$27,000.

The complainant who has not been named agreed to buy the stand and pay with four BMW motor vehicles and a Mazda Demio on October 18 2019.

In August 2020, the complainant decided to put a cabin on the stand but was stopped by Rawson Properties who produced documents proving ownership of that stand.

Complainant tried to contact Chitagu for clarity to no avail.

On August 31 2021, the second complainant also bought a residential stand for US$17,500 from Chitagu who had advertised on internet.

In October the same year, the complainant visited the site and met another person who claimed to be the owner of the stand.

The complainant reported the matter to the police.

In September 2021, another victim bought a residential stand from Chitagu in Tynwald Harare for US$15,000.

Later that month the complainant wanted to put a cabin on the site but received a phone call from one Mrs Chiyangwa who claimed ownership of the land.

The complainant also reported the matter.

Investigations were made which led to Chitagu’s arrest.

Court also heard that she allegedly used all the money to buy 2 houses, one at 50 Tower Close Borrowdale Harare and another in Unit P Seke Chitungwiza.