Harare’s Northway Holiday Homes: Your exquisite, charming and tranquil vacation package

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THIS exquisite gated community sitting on over 4,000 sqm with four beautiful lodgings in Harare’s Waterfalls suburb (Prospect), has become the go-to spot for many who dream of enjoying a quiet, homely environment while on vacation.

When you think of holidaying, think of Northway Holiday Homes.

The four properties are warm, tranquil and friendly. The homes accommodate 24 people at once and are peerless, offering unique services with a Caravan that suits two people, bringing total number of guests to 26.

“We have a homely environment with all you expect in a modern home,” said property owner Joshua Mandozana.

“The self-catering facility gives you the flexibility to prepare meals of your choice – the traditional and or modern way – in the kitchen or at the Outdoor Traditional Cooking Place or even have a braai/barbecue.

“The place is ideal for the Diaspora community, local and international travellers, business people and pilgrims. All and sundry. Here you just bring your bags, check in as family/friends, get your keys and feel at home,” .

Mandozana, a Bio-Medical Scientist and former Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals staffer, explained the background to the development to NewZimbabwe.com: “I saw an opportunity and grabbed it right away.

“I discovered that most people who had migrated to the diaspora, like myself, had not completed building their own properties. They also did not have proper homes matching their new life-style. For me this was a big opportunity so I decided to come back home from the United Kingdom (UK) to start this venture.”

There are plans to expand the business initiative and Mandozana is currently liaising with property owners in the capital with houses that suit the taste of his market.

Describing Northway Holiday Homes, the businessman gives credit to the physical location of the lodgings.

“One advantage we have is that we are located close to the Robert International Airport and also close to Harare city centre. The place comes in handy for Prophet Walter Magaya’s PHD Ministries too. We derive our clients from all over the world be it the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Europe and the whole of Africa ”

“Our homes have also come very handy as the backpackers Lodge. When growing up, tourists visiting Harare would stay in northern leafy surbubs and then come to mix and mingle in townships like Mbare and Highfields, to experience township tourism but with our homes you will be literally under three miles from the hood” quipped Mandozana.

The holiday homes have one of the best security systems in Harare.

“We have a private security company that is mans our premises with a fitted rapid response alarm system. The security guards are always available with a reaction under three minutes.”

The premises have several amenities which include borehole water, DSTV, Free Wi-Fi, solar back-up electricity, solar heated water geysers, two parking lots for each house, security, barbecue/ braai stations, outdoor traditional cooking places (Choto cheKumusha) for Mazondo and Musoro weMombe.

“Guests can also plan their local visits with peace of mind; visiting places, relatives and friends and also inviting visitors to their home. This is where you have your vacations, reunions/get togethers and retreats in peace and tranquility!

“You go places and invite your loved ones into your home for the duration of your stay because Northway Holiday Homes is “Today’s Perfect Meeting Place for Tomorrow’s Memories.”

NORTHWAY HOMES LOCATION

Northway Homes is only 5.9km from RGM International Airport and 7.6km from the City Centre, 1.2km or 3minutes from Prospect Palms Private Maternity Hospital, PHD Prayer Mountain is 1.2km on our left and the PHD Yadah Hotel is 2.4km (168 Smuts Road) and the Community Development Technology Trust (CDT) centre is 300m away. Metro Peech and Browne Wholesalers is 4.3km away, the Catholic University is 3.4km away.

Splendour Gardens is 1.3km away, 5km from The New Frontiers Gardens and 2.3km from Mcintosh Gardens.

For more information on this lovely holiday place Please visit the website: www.northwayholidayhomes.co.zw or search Northway Holiday Homes.

More images: