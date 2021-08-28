Harare’s Two MDC Mayors Tussle For Official Vehicle

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

LOCAL Government minister July Moyo has been accused of fueling the administrative and policy crisis in Harare where MDC Alliance officials Jacob Mafume and Stewart Mutizwa are both claiming the mayoral office and are not tussling for the mayoral vehicle.

Mafume returned to Town House two weeks ago following the expiry of his suspension while Mutizwa has maintained he is the rightful mayor of the three million-strong city and is holding onto the mayoral vehicle.

Sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said Moyo had given both councillors blessings to be in office.

Despite Mafume’s return, government departments have continued to invite Mutizwa as acting Mayor of Harare.

“Mafume approached Moyo soon after he announced his return and the minister advised him to continue in office,” a source said

“When Mutizwa approached the minister he was told to continue in office and that the ministry will write a letter indicating Mafume’s return,” said the source.

Repeated calls and messages on Mutizwa and Mafume’s numbers were not being answered throughout Friday.

Mafume was arrested on abuse of office charges last year December and suspended on the 28th, paving way for Mutizwa’s appointment as acting head of capital Harare.

Upon release he was again suspended on 29 January.

MDC Alliance Secretary for Local Government Sesel Zvidzai said Moyo’s actions were not surprising as he had also “illegally” appointed a deputy mayor for satellite town Chitungwiza.

“It is now common place that our government does not respect the law, they suspended Mafume and failed to setup a tribunal within 45 days meaning by operation of law he is back in office,” said Zvidzai.

“We are seeing this trend not only in Harare but other towns. Moyo appointed a Deputy Mayor in Chitungwiza, which is not legal as the law clearly states councillors are the only ones with authority to do so. This is just government banditry taking place,” he added.

Two Full Council meetings have failed to kickoff in the past two weeks due to this ongoing impasse.