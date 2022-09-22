‘Hard pressed’ Zimbabwe pledges US$1million towards Global Fund to Fight HIV, Malaria and TB

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

ZIMBABWE has pledged US$1 million towards the Global Fund to fight HIV/Aids, malaria and tuberculosis (TB), despite the economic meltdown facing the nation.

Speaking during a replenishment session at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday night, President Emmerson Mnangagwa conceded Zimbabwe had benefitted immensely from the fund.

“Your Excellencies, Heads of Government and delegates, may l mention that Zimbabwe has received, in the last 20 years, about $2, 6 billion from the Global Fund,” said Mnangagwa.

“In the recent cycle of funding, Zimbabwe received US$592 million for the period 2021-2023, and we spread it in this manner, HIV US$56 million, malaria US$62 million and TB US$25 million.

“These resources will be used for reduction in HIV infection. Zimbabwe also received US$98 million for Covid 19 pandemic support.”

Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to United States President, Joe Biden, for availing the pledging meeting to pool resources together.

“We would like to thank His Excellency, United States of America President, Joe Biden, for convening this platform for us to pledge. Despite the fact that Zimbabwe is reeling under serious economic constraints, we pledge the sum of US$1million,” Mnangagwa said.

Neighbouring South Africa offered US$13, 6 million support towards the fund, while Nigeria pledged $13, 2 million, Netherlands US$180 million and Norway US$200 million, among other countries’ donations.