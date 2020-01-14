Harry and Meghan: Much to discuss on security, says Canadian PM Trudeau

BBC

Further talks are needed over the costs of security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to Canada, the country’s prime minister has said.

Justin Trudeau said the funding and shape of the plans are to be discussed.

The Queen has agreed a “period of transition” in which Prince Harry and Meghan will be in Canada and the UK.

She said she was “entirely supportive” of their desire for a new role but “would have preferred” them to remain full-time working royals.

In a statement following talks at Sandringham, the Queen’s residence in Norfolk, on Monday involving senior royals, the Queen said she expected final decisions to be made in the coming days.

Prince Harry and Meghan have announced they wanted “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” and divide their time between the UK and North America.

But there have been questions over who would fund their security.

Trudeau said most Canadians are “very supportive” of having royals live there, but there are “still lots of discussions to have” over “how that looks and what kind of costs are involved”.

He said the federal Canadian government had not been involved “up until this point” about what the couple’s move to the country will involve.