Harry and Meghan went on a double date with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Harry and Meghan may be keeping a low-profile, but they’re certainly settling in nicely as they begin their new not-so-royal but still lavish life in Canada – and Miami?

The couple went on a double date with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on Thursday – the same day they made their first public appearance at an exclusive JPMorgan event. Harry, Meghan, JLo and A-Rod spent the night at Habitat, a restaurant at the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, reports Page Six.

At the summit, both Meghan and Harry spoke. The Duke of Sussex reportedly gave a rather emotional speech when he revealed that he’s been in therapy for three years now, dealing with the death of Princess Diana that he suppressed for most of his life.

Harry also touched on the couple’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, saying he does not regret the choices he’s made for his family.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have also spoken about prioritising their blended family over everything else.

J-Lo has two children from her marriage to Marc Anthony, twins Emme and Maximilian, while A-Rod has daughters Natasha and Ella from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

The Hustlers star recently shared on Instagram that family time is “sacred”. Both JLo and A-Rod often use their social media accounts to gush about their kids.

So it’s no surprise the royals are getting along well with the A-list couple – they seem to have a lot in common when it comes to what’s most important to them.

According to a source, things went so well they even agreed to make another date soon – this time with the kids.

“Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner,” the insider shared. “JLo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids.”