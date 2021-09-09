Haruzivishe Challenges Magistrate Over Erroneous Court Record

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A HARARE magistrate has been accused of making fatal errors in noting proceedings during the trial of activist Makomborero Haruzivishe, who she later convicted and jailed 18 months on two charges.

This was revealed in a court application in which Haruzivishe is seeking an order instructing the magistrate to amend her record.

Haruzivishe appeared before Magistrate Judith Taruvinga in February this year facing two counts of inciting public violence and resisting a peace officer.

He was convicted on both counts and sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison which prompted him to file an appeal at the High Court.

Pursuant to that, Haruzivishe had filed an application for bail pending appeal which was later granted by a High Court judge.

He claimed the magistrate made two errors.

“The first error appears on the last sentence of page 34 of the appeal record which reads: ‘Accused threw stones and we charged him. He tried to exonerate himself.’ The 1st respondent (Taruvinga) clearly mis-captured what the witness was reading. It is apparent that there is a glaring disparity between paragraph 3 that the witness read and what the 1st respondent recorded.

“The second error relates to the total omission of a particular paragraph the witness was required to read. During the cross-examination, the second state witness…read paragraph 4 of his written statement but unfortunately, nothing of what he read was captured by the first respondent,” he said

Haruzivishe said he noted the errors when he asked his lawyers to obtain a transcribed record which he intends to submit before the High Court for his appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Taruvinga and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are cited as the first and second respondents respectively.

Haruzivishe said he was forced to take the matter to court after the magistrate denied his first request to amend the record.

He said her argument was that she had already confirmed the record as accurate.

“As it stands the record of proceedings is not a true reflection of what transpired at the trial in respect to the recording of the witnesses’ written statements when they read them.

“Consequently, for the fair and proper ventilation of the appeal, it is critically important that this honorable court orders that the records of proceedings be amended to reflect what truly transpired in the court a quo,” he said.

The matter is yet to be heard.