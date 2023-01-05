Has Jah Prayzah backtracked on military gear? 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

Mukudzei Mukombe, popularly known as Jah Prayzah’s fashion style which is unique and appealing to the eye has endeared him with a multitudes of his followers.

In his heydays as he rose up the ladder to popularity, Jah Prayzah would clad himself in military garb which resonated with his other moniker, musoja.

Jah Prayazah would feature in videos such as Tsviriyo” and “Soja rinosvika kure” wearing military gear, which later bacame his signature attire.

In 2019 Jah Prayazah dumped the military attire after mounting criticism over his alliance with Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and needing to reinvent himself.

The criticism of Jah Prayzah’s attire then emanated from the army’s crackdown on protesters in 2019 which led to a barrage of attacks on the lanky musician to distance himself from camouflage.

His manager, Keen Mushapaidze, was in 2019 quoted by the media saying the change of outfit was seasonal.

“The official position is that he has been wearing different uniforms over the years and it depends on what inspires him at that particular time.

On whether we will see the band dressed in army uniforms in the future, only time will tell.

However, the “Goto” hit maker may have reverted to his 2019 stance as Jah Prayzah performed, Sunday, at Dam View in Chitungwiza clad in camouflage.

This was a second appearance wearing the much missed attire by his legion of fans after rocking Pakare Paye Arts Center in December in the apparel.

Complementing the camouflage with a barret, Jah Prayzah delivered a scintillating performance in Chitungwiza as he marked his first ever show of the year.