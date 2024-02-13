Hatcliff women in court for assaulting ‘husband snatcher’ in viral video

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Five Hatcliff women who assaulted another woman for snatching a man have appeared in court pleading guilty to the allegations.

The five Mitchel Kariwo, Zelpa Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo and Olleyn Vinyungwi were captured in a video that went viral on social media.

Kariwo appeared in court on Friday while her accomplices were arraigned over the weekend.

The five pleaded guilty and were held in custody for their plea recording on Tuesday after it emerged that one of them is a minor aged 17.

The complainant in the case is Alice Chachayi also from Hatcliff.

According to prosecutors, the five assaulted Chachayi on February 1 after accusing her of snatching Zeripah’s husband.

“The accused punched the complainant several times all over her body till she became unconscious.

“The accused went on to strip the complainant by pulling off her dress and tearing her skin tight and pants leaving her lying naked on the ground,” reads court papers.

A stranger later covered Chachayi before reporting the case and getting hospitalised.