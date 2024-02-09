Hatcliffe ‘hubby snatcher’ not dead — say police; manhunt for assailants intensifies  

Spread This News

THE woman appearing in a viral video in which she is attacked by a mob that accused her of wrecking marriages in Hatcliffe Extension in Harare is alive but reportedly nursing injuries she sustained.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has started investigations into the case in which the unidentified woman was assaulted by five female suspects after accusations of having an affair with a married man in their neighbourhood.

Police said they are keen to interview some of the suspects who are appearing in the viral video.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations are still in progress.

“The ZRP has taken note of a video circulating on social media involving a female victim who was being assaulted by five female suspects after being accused of having an affair with a married man in Hatcliffe Extension, Harare. The case is now under investigation and the police have since arrested Mitchel Kariwo aged 18, in connection with this case.

Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Zeripah Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo and another suspect only identified as Olleen who are sought in connection with this case.

“The victim sustained some injuries as a result of the assault and she was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital where she is receiving treatment. ZRP refutes news circulating on social media on the death of the victim,” Nyathi said.