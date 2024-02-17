Hatcliffe women jailed 9 months for assaulting ‘hubby snatcher’ in viral video

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Four Hatcliffe women who assaulted another woman for “snatching” a man have been jailed for nine months each following their conviction last week.

The four are Zelpa Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo and Olleyn Vinyungwi who were captured in a video that went viral on social media recently.

The four were initially jailed for 12 months before part of their sentence was suspended conditionally.

Their alleged accomplice Mitchell Kariwo pleaded not guilty and her trial is expected to start on Monday.

Her friends were all convicted at their guilty plea.

The complainant in the case is Alice Chachayi also from Hatcliff.

Prosecutors proved that the five assaulted Chachayi on February 1 after accusing her of snatching Zeripah’s husband.

In sentencing the four Harare magistrate Gamuchirai Gore said the four deserve a custodial sentence because they caused permanent injuries to the complainant.

The magistrate also considered that Chaichai said her health and marriage were affected.

“The medical doctor observed that tissues on her left leg and eye and the possibility of permanent injury was imminent.

“This case was done with the intention to harm.

“There was premeditation and the complainant sustained severe injuries and a fine is not appropriate.

“A custodial sentence would be appropriate. They didn’t only assault her, they undressed her. Such conduct shows they wanted to humiliate her and her dignity was compromised,” said the magistrate.

The magistrate also said that not all first offenders should be kept out of prisons.

“Community service is not appropriate in this instance.

“Court notes that they are married and first-time offenders that can not be ignored.

“The accused are hereby sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which 3 months are suspended on conditions they do not commit a similar offence in a period of five years,” he ruled.