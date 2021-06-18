Haulage Truck Mishap Claims One At Forbes Border Post

Some of the damaged vehicles at the Forbes Border Post

Some of the damaged vehicles at the Forbes Border Post

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Mutare: One person died on the spot when a haulage truck developed a break failure at Valley Lodge near the Forbes Border Post and rammed into stationery vehicles.

The accident resulted in a pile up of damaged vehicles at the border post.

Manicaland provincial deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident, saying investigations were in progress to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“I can confirm one person died and four vehicles were extensively damaged after a truck developed a break failure at Valley Lodge and rammed into the stationery vehicles,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said the truck developed brake failure at Valley Lodge resulting in multiple vehicle pileups that led to death of one person.

“The truck developed break failure at Valley Lodge, and it moved with gradient to the border post tuck-shop where it rammed into vehicles killing one person on spot,” said a clearing agent.

This is not the first incident at border post involving a haulage truck developing break failure resulting in death and destruction of property.

Last year, an official from Health Ministry also died on the spot when she was hit by a truck at Forbes Border Post’s main gate while on duty. The truck had developed a brake failure and rammed into stationary vehicles before overturning in the border yard.

Stakeholders said there is an urgent need to revamp the border post and put safety measures to ensure lives and property are protected.