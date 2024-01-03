Haulage truck wheel dislodges killing cop standing by roadside

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A FEMALE police officer from Marondera traffic section was Monday fatally knocked down by a loose wheel that had come off the trailer of a passing haulage truck.

The victim, only identified as Constable Mirongo, reportedly died on the spot.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms the unfortunate death of a police officer at the 51-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road when a haulage truck registration number ACZ 3265, owned by Shereni Transport, dislodged a trailer wheel.

“The wheel hit the female police officer who was standing on the left side of the road. She passed on, on admission at Borradale Hospital,” said Nyathi.