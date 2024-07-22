HCC, Parliament contradicting figures on US$43 million govt debt raises stink

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

CONTRADICTING figures on the exact quantum of government’s total debt owed to the Harare City Council (HCC) raises more questions on the real state of affairs at the local authority’s accounts department.

Speaking to journalists recently, the HCC Finance Committee chairperson, Councillor Costa Mande revealed that out of the US$70 million, a huge proportion was made up residents’ debt.

“For now the government is not owing much since we have had lots of engagement. I can safely say those funds have managed to sustain us up to now,” he said.

Surprisingly, a few days later, the Local Government Parliamentary Portfolio Committee chairperson, Supa Collins Mandiwanzira, told the media after touring Morton Jeffrey Water Treatment Plant in Norton that the government and residents must pay their bills.

He said the HCC is in desperate need of resources to augment the water works so that they can supply water to the City of Harare.

“Now we need the government to pay its bills, we need residents of Harare to pay their bills. There are minus or plus 350 000 water metres in each household in Harare and this means, if each household was paying at least USD10 per month, we will be able to get at least USD3.5 million which the City of Harare would use effectively to upgrade,” he said.

At the same event, HCC water director, Phakamile Mabhena Moyo told the committee that the government alone owes the local authority US$43million.

The contradicting figures have left some stakeholders demanding to know the exact state of affairs at the HCC on the back of questions why Councillor Mande moved to conceal the government’s debt quantum to citizens.

“Why would the Finance Committee chairperson choose to conceal the government’s debt and present it to us that citizens are owing a huge chunk of the US$70 million yet Parly’s records show that US$43 million is owed by the government,” one Themba Nyika, a Harare resident quizzed.

Efforts to get a comment from the HCC communications department were fruitless.