‘He is too big for NAMA anyway’; Winky D fans react after awards snub

Spread This News

By Reason Razao

FANS of Zimdancehall sensation Winky D have lashed out at the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) following his omission from the nominees list.

Winky D who had repeatedly scooped the people’s choice award was not featured in this year’s list of nominees prompting his fans to chide the competition.

Further the gaffer’s omission from the local stage comes after he recently bagged a continental gong for being Southern Africa’s Best Male Artist in 2022 At the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) ceremony.

The ninja president has been making headlines since the turn of the year after dropping a controversial albums, Eureka Eureka.

The social commentary album spoke to the ills bedevilling the country, from corruption, unemployment and human rights abuse.

Responding to a news article on Winky D’s absence from NAMA on ZimCeleb’s Facebook page, many bemoaned the exclusion of dancehall chanter.

“His omission is not a surprise at all, however, it exposes NAMA’s toxic and dinosaurian organisational culture. Someone who recently won a continental award is excluded from the local awards,” queried Wesley Utedzi.

“He is too big for NAMA anyway,” said a Facebook user Taly Talice Kanjanda.

“He is already the people’s choice and there is no need for an ‘award’ to prove that,” claimed Ngoni Danzwa

“Please tune in next time for yet another episode of ‘That Was Clearly Obvious’, where we reveal yet another obvious truth. Water is wet. Lucky us, Winky is bigger than NAMA,” said one David Dongo.

“They are not even playing his new album on radio so we are not surprised because ndivo ma organisers ema Mama awards,” said Ellite Solomon.