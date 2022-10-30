Headed to Harare? Microsoft Travel on what you shouldn’t miss

Spread This News

By Microsoft Travel

There are a number of places of interest one could visit in and around Harare. In the city centre is the national gallery which features museum features unique and engaging exhibits all about Zimbabwean art and sculptures.

Harare is also known for its wildlife sanctuaries, one of which is the Mukuvisi Woodlands, where visitors can see animals up close and learn more about them through its informative programs.

Other attractions include, The Shona Sculpture Gallery, and Mukuvisi Woodlands and many more.

Mukuvisi Woodlands is a touch of wild 7 km from the city center with green spaces rich with native wildlife and flora. The Woodlands also features a Gazebo with extra power points, a drop-down screen, Wi-Fi available for events, conferences, movies, slide shows. The Woodlands offer nature education, conservation plans, environmental studies.

Spend a day exploring this beautiful plant paradise, which contains rare and endangered indigenous species as well as exotic species from South America, India, Australia, and the Far East. Don’t miss the herbarium, which houses around 500,000 specimens and acts as a study and information center for Zimbabwe’s indigenous floral life.

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe is the visual art center dedicated to the presentation and conservation of contemporary art and heritage of Zimbabwe. The mission is to preserve, research, conserve the artworks, and publish the collections for the education of future generations of Zimbabwe.

Ewanrigg Botanical Gardens, located in Harare, Zimbabwe, is perfect for those who love plants and learn more about them. It features one of the extensive collections of cactus and succulents worldwide that guests should not miss on seeing. The gardens are also a famous escape from the city’s noise where guests can relax and unwind.

Lake Chivero Recreational Park has a variety of nocturnal animals and animals such as southern white rhino, giraffe, zebra, impala, kudu, waterbuck, baboon, monkey, bush pig, spring hare, bush squirrels. There are several rock painting sites in this park. Here hiking, horse riding, fishing, boating, game viewing are done.

The Kuimba Shiri Bird Sanctuary is Zimbabwe’s only bird sanctuary. Gary Stafford, a naturalist, and falconer developed Kuimba Shiri to give a home for some of Zimbabwe’s rarest and most valuable birds. By 2002, he had amassed Africa’s greatest collection of indigenous birds.

Previously known as Queen Victoria Museum, the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences is located in Harare, Zimbabwe. The museum is well-known for its collection of a seven-hundred-year-old Lemba artifact, which is believed to be a replica of the Ark of the Covenant. The museum has a library, a collection of ethnographic and archaeological artifacts, and exhibition galleries explaining all about the tribes of Zimbabwe.

The Thetford Game Reserve is a well-maintained reserve that overlooks the Mazowe River and is a secure environment for animal breeding and is home to around 900 species like the rhino, buffalo, zebra, giraffe, leopards, wild pigs, porcupines, and many more.

The Shona Sculpture Gallery, located in Harare, Zimbabwe, features engaging exhibits about the culturally significant Shona sculptures. Guests can learn more about them through the gallery’s displays as they remain an essential part of the city’s local culture and history.

Returning to Zimbabwe without any stone sculptures, wood carvings, or balancing rocks cannot be considered a true Zimbabwean experience. The balancing rocks are truly incredible to witness. As the big rocks are stacked on top of each other, they make stunning natural works of art.