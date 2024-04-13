Headmasters, teachers put on notice over vacation school 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) has warned school authorities allowing extra lessons to be conducted at their institutions following a recent ban.

The directive banning vacation school classes was issued ahead of close of the 2024 first term session.

Learners are currently resting during the April holiday.

In a terse notice issued this Friday, MoPSE communications and advocacy director, Taungana Ndoro, said the earlier decree outlawing vacation school was still in force.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education emphasises the importance of compliance with the directive regarding the vacation school during the April holiday.

Schools that violate this directive may face appropriate disciplinary measures. It is crucial to prioritise the well-being and independent learning of pupils during this break,” said Ndoro.

Probed further by NewZimbabwe.com, Ndoro said, “I issued the quote to emphasise the importance of compliance. About 0.001% violations were noticed here and there.”

Extra lessons have lately become popular among learners who want to compensate for lost time after realising demoralised teachers deliberately absent themselves, in protest, for scheduled or timetabled classes.

The practice has given rise to a private social contract between learner-and-teacher whereby the former pays the latter an average of US$10 per lessons per month.

Although Ndoro did not specify which schools violated the ministry directive, a snap survey in Harare and Chinhoyi showed some tutors were adamant and going ahead with private tutorials.