Heads roll at MDC Alliance as Mwonzora reshuffles leadership

Spread This News

By Sharleen Mohammed

MDC Alliance leader, Douglas Mwonzora Tuesday reshuffled his party leadership amid reports he is consolidating power to make sure his position is not contested at the party’s congress set for next month.

Mwonzora’s position is under threat, as senior party officials are arguing that his lack of popularity among Zimbabweans is the reason the party failed to retain any seat in the recent by-elections.

Sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity said the move is aimed at keeping his presidency.

However, addressing the media on Tuesday, Mwonzora said the move has been in the party’s plans all along, emphasising that his position is contestable.

“After the March 26 by-elections, we had our national council meeting and made resolutions for the party, and one of them was to embark on a serious restructuring exercise,” said Mwonzora.

“We are doing this restructuring so that we have delegates for congress, with a month to go. Candidates are allowed to canvas for support within the party.”

The party is set to hold its congress following the party’s humiliating electoral defeat at the recently held-by-elections.

The party’s candidates failed to get as low as 10 votes at most polling stations with some opting to leave the tainted outfit after the humiliation.

Meanwhile, Giles Mutsekwa has been appointed deputy national chairperson while Paurina Mpariwa is the Secretary General being deputised by Tapuwa Mashakada in the reshuffle.

Tichivanani Mavetera has been appointed treasurer general.

Others who have been given roles are Rhino Mashaya, Mukombwe Dube, Benevolence Taisekwa, Gift Chimanikire, Witness Dube and Festus Dumbu.