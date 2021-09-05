Health Expert Warns Of Another Deadly Covid Outbreak

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MPILO Central hospital acting chief executive officer, Solwayo Ngwenya has warned of an imminent and unprecedently deadlier wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ngwenya’s warning comes after a new Covid-19 variant, C.1.2 first identified in neighbouring South Africa was discovered in Zimbabwe.

The C.1.2 variant is many mutations away from the original coronavirus.

This has raised concerns it could be more infectious and can potentially evade vaccines.

In a tweet, Ngwenya whose previous predictions of the Covid-19 pandemic have been accurate urged citizens to remain vigilant and cautious as there was ‘danger ahead’.

“Coronavirus; to all my close relatives, few friends and close ardent followers I don’t know how to reach you without causing alarm to the faint-hearted, but things look bleak ahead. May you all remain focused on the virus wherever you are. The signals show terrible danger ahead,” he wrote.

Zimbabwe recently exited its third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic noted by a significant decrease in corona virus confirmed cases and deaths.

This paved way for the relaxation of lockdown restrictions by government with schools, sports, restaurants, cinemas and arts theatre given the nod to reopen.

Zimbabwe’s rolling day average for new coronavirus cases now stands at 156 with 213 new cases and 8 deaths recorded on Friday.

As at 3 September 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 125 331 positive Covid-19 cases, 114 639 recoveries and 4 457 deaths.

A total of 2 681 957 have received their first vaccination dose and 1 689 638 people are now fully vaccinated in the country.