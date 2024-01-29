Health Minister involved in accident; driver hits cyclist

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HEALTH and Child Care Minister, Douglas Mombeshora’s vehicle was this Monday afternoon involved in a serious road traffic accident after his driver hit an unidentified male cyclist.

The incident reportedly occurred around lunchtime near Christos shopping centre in Chinhoyi, where the minister was scheduled to attend the funeral of the late Chief Nemakonde.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com the minister, who was a passenger in the vehicle, emerged from the crash unhurt although his car was extensively damaged on impact.

The cyclist is said to have suffered serious injuries.

“The man sustained serious bodily injuries and was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where his condition is said to be critical,” said the source which requested anonymity.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera said traffic cops received a report to the effect a cyclist had been knocked down, but were yet to compile a report.

The accident reportedly left the cabinet minister and Mhangura Member of Parliament (MP) in shock.