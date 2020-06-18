Health Minister Obadiah Moyo ‘Arrested’ – Jonathan Moyo

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

HEALTH Minister Obadiah Moyo is reported to have been arrested Thursday evening by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officials.

However, when contacted for comment by NewZimbabwe.com, ZACC spokesperson, John Makamure denied the reports.

“I can confirm that ZACC has NOT arrested the Minister,” he said in response.

Efforts to get a comment from Moyo were fruitless as his mobile phone rejected incoming calls.

Former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo claimed Thursday evening the health minister had been arrested.

“Reports say Obadiah Moyo has been arrested by @ZACConline!” Jonathan Moyo said.

The former minister who is in self-exile has for years been a reliable source of information about inside goings-on within government corridors.

Obadiah Moyo is in the eye of a storm after he allowed a dodgy company, Drax International to get a US$42 million contract to supply Covid-19 drugs and equipment without going to tender.

The health minister is also accused of awarding the tender to Drax International while fully aware it was not a pharmaceutical company, but a consultancy firm.

The local representative of Drax International Delish Nguwaya was arrested last week and is in remand prison after he was denied bail at the courts.

Three senior officials from NatPharm who were also involved in the tender scam, appeared in court Wednesday and were granted $10 000 bail each.