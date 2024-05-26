Health ministry allays fears of Covid-19 resurgence after wave of flu-like sickness hits Zimbabweans

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

ZIMBABWE’S Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has concluded investigations over a spike in flu-like illnesses across the country, and assured the public that the symptoms appear to be those associated with common colds prevalent in the current winter season.

There were heightened fears the deadly Covid-19 pandemic that claimed thousands of lives locally, regionally and globally in recent years had made a comeback.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com the Secretary of Health and Child Care, Aspect Maunganidze, allayed fears that the Covid-19 scourge had returned.

“The current wave of flu-like illnesses seems to be from common colds associated with the season (winter) we have just entered.

“There hasn’t been any increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases,” said Maunganidze.

The health ministry will continue conducting investigations on the flu-like illnesses, so that it keeps track of any possible outbreak of another Covid-19 variant.

“The Ministry will remain alert to pick any worrisome symptoms or trends and will advise on any appropriate measures to be taken”, said Maunganidze.

According to the latest report from the MoHCC, cases of the flu bug continue to escalate, but no deaths have been recorded from the malady across the country.

“Disease Surveillance Report as of week ending 12 May 2024. 3956 suspected influenza cases and zero deaths were reported this week.

“The provinces that reported the highest number of suspected influenza cases were Mashonaland East (1118) and Mashonaland Central (1114).

“The cumulative figures for influenza are 91 439 and 0 deaths”, reads the latest MOHCC data report.