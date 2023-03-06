Health ministry officials jailed for stealing mosquito nets

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWO Ministry of Health and Child Care officials from Bindura have been remanded in custody awaiting sentencing on March 15 for stealing mosquito nets.

Richard Chiwata (39), who is the storesman and Fungai Mangwadu, an Environmental Health Officer, pleaded guilty when they appeared before Bindura Magistrate Samantha Dhlamini facing theft charges.

The State, led by Caroline Mupazvirewo, alleged that on February 4, 2023 around 1800hours the two accused persons hatched a plan to steal mosquito nets bales at the ministry’s warehouse.

This was after receiving information from Morgen Matani that one Svikai Bhobho from Mukumbura was looking for mosquito nets to buy.

Court heard on February 2 this year, the two proceeded to the warehouse, where Chikwata unlocked the door and stole 6×50 bales of mosquito nets, which they loaded in a silver Honda Fit.

Bhobho then handed over US$210 as payment to Mangwadu and he drove away.

On February 18, the two accused again received information that Bhobho was in need of nets and the next day they proceeded to the warehouse and stole 10×50 bales of mosquito nets, which they loaded in a white Toyota Wish.

Bhobho handed over US$400 and drove away along Centenary towards Mukumbura, where he was intercepted by police detectives leading to the recovery of the 10 bales.

Following interrogations he then implicated the pair, leading to their arrest and subsequent court appearance.