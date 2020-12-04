Health Sector Neglected For Years Admits Mnangagwa

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his administration is committed to restore the past glory of Zimbabwe’s public health sector, which he admitted said it has been neglected for many years by the governing party – Zanu PF.

He also assured all People Living with HIV (PLHIV) that the “new dispensation” will continue to prioritise the allocation of foreign currency for the purchase of Anti-Retroviral drugs (ARVs).

“Following years of neglect, my government has embarked on a process to restore the past glory of our health delivery system through the deployment of resources raised through the 2% tax on mobile and digital financial transactions.” Mnangagwa said while delivering World Aids Day message.

“From community level to district level, right up to provincial and national referral hospitals, work is in progress to ensure universal health coverage for our people.

“Both public and private investments in health will be prioritised as we move to make our health delivery system world class by 2030. Although the implementation of the bulk of planned HIV/AIDS interventions was disrupted by Covid-19, this did not discount government’s focus on the HIV pandemic.”

Mnangagwa added: “Even though Zimbabwe remains saddled by a heavy burden of HIV/AIDS, I am glad to note that we have made commendable progress as a nation in reversing the course of the pandemic, particularly through prevention of new HIV infections and provision of treatment to those who are infected, in line with the pursuit of the 90, 90, 90 by 2020 targets, where-in: 90% of People Living with HIV should know their status by 2020, 90% of all HIV positive people should receive treatment by 2020, 90% of all people on treatment should have their viral load suppressed by 2020.”