Healthcare worker, 30, who came to the UK from Zimbabwe to ‘become a better version of herself’ is awarded £25,000 by an employment tribunal after she was sacked for being pregnant

Felicity Khupe, pictured here with her son Nhlanhla Dlamini, was sacked after bosses found out she was six months pregnant on her second day in the UK

A healthcare worker has been awarded more than £25,000 after she was fired by bosses only days after arriving in the UK when they found out she was pregnant.

Felicity Khupe dreamed of ‘becoming a better version of herself’ when she left Zimbabwe for Britain last year while expecting her second child after a UK firm sponsored her to come.

However, she had not told them she was pregnant, and when the 30-year-old revealed on her second day in the country that she was six months along, bosses told her this made things ‘a bit tricky’, an employment tribunal heard.

It was told this was followed by higher-ups saying they would cancel her sponsorship and she should go back to Zimbabwe ‘as soon as possible’ – with Mrs Khupe likely having to go back in August.

Now Mrs Khupe has won compensation after successfully suing Comforting Hands Recruitment for unfair dismissal and maternity discrimination, with the tribunal finding she ‘missed out on the excitement of being a mother’ and now ‘lives in fear of being deported’.

The company, based in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, trains staff for deployment to residential homes and nursing homes across Yorkshire, East Riding and the North East.

On its website, it boasts being the provider of ‘talented’ nurses, care assistants and support workers to private, public sectors and within the community.

The tribunal, held in Leeds, heard Mrs Khupe arrived in the city from Zimbabwe on Friday, July 1, last year and the company had ‘promised’ to provide her with accommodation for her first two months in the country.

She arrived with five other women and each was given her own room in a house.

However, after mandatory training over the weekend, the women were required to fill in a health questionnaire, where bosses discovered Mrs Khupe to be six months pregnant.

Giving evidence to the tribunal, she said: ‘I said ‘yes I am six months pregnant’ and that’s when [the care coordinator] said it was a bit tricky and she needed to talk to the director about it.’

The director visited Mrs Khupe the next day, telling her that ‘unfortunately’ because of her pregnancy she could not continue working there.

Mrs Khupe told the hearing: ‘[She told me] she was cancelling her Course of Sponsorship so I have to go to back to Zimbabwe and I have to do it as soon as possible as I would be given 30 days by the Home Office after which my visa would be cancelled.’

The tribunal heard Mrs Khupe left company accommodation the following Saturday, just one week after arriving from Zimbabwe.

She said she would have taken six months unpaid maternity leave if she had been able to keep her job, from October 2022 until April this year.