‘Heartbreaking’ search for missing two-year-old Xielo Maruziva enters fourth week

The “heartbreaking” search for a missing two-year-old boy who fell into a river in Leicester has entered its fourth week.

Xielo Maruziva fell into the River Soar at around 5pm on Sunday 18 February while out with his family in the area of Aylestone Meadows, on the outskirts of the city.

More than 200 police officers have been involved in the search operation, helped by specialist divers, search and rescue teams from around the country and marine recovery dogs.

Experts from Specialist Group International (SGI), the private company involved in the search for Nicola Bulley, joined the operation, last week.

Leicestershire Police Assistant Chief Constable Michaela Kerr said: “To be entering our fourth week of searching for Xielo without being able to locate him and return him to his family despite all the team’s efforts is heartbreaking.

“I know that the determination to find him is felt by all who have been involved in the search over the past three weeks, in all conditions, and we are all desperately trying to find answers for little Xielo’s family.”

Police previously said they had CCTV footage which they believed shows the moment Xielo fell into the water.