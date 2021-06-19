Heartless Mom (36) Kills Daughter To Save Marriage

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A CHIPINGE woman has been by the police after she connived with her boyfriend to kill her daughter to save their relationship, which was now on the rocks.

Violet Chabvukwa (36) of Charurwa village under Chief Mutema was arrested together with her boyfriend Langton Sithole (30) whom she connived with to commit the murder.

The two appeared before Chipinge magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi facing murder charges.

They were not asked to plead and remanded to in custody to June 21. The magistrate also advised them to apply for bail at the High Court since they were facing a serious offence.

Public prosecutor Thulani Zondwayo told the court Chabvuka and Sithole were in love and were planning to marry.

During their courtship, Sithole told Chabvukwa that it was no longer possible for them to marry since his parents were unhappy that her girlfriend had a child.

“Sithole broke the news to Chabvukwa that the two could no longer marry because his parents were not happy with Chabvukwa having her own child,” the prosecutor told the court.

On May 30, Chabvukwa and Sithole hatched a plan to kill Chabvukwa`s daughter so that they could go ahead with their plans to marry.

The court heard the two suspects took the now deceased to a nearby small dam where Chabvukwa pinned her daughter on the ground while Sithole covered the minor’s mouth and nose with a plastic until she suffocated to death.

After accomplishing their mission, Chabvukwa removed the deceased`s top garment which she was wearing and covered the body which they dumped at the banks of the river and vanished.

The body was later discovered by a passer-by who reported the matter to the police. Investigations were conducted leading to the arrest of the pair. The body was taken a local hospital for post-mortem.