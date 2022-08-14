Heavy police presence in Masvingo ahead of Chamisa rally

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni: Masvingo Correspondent

THERE has been heavy police presence since Friday in Masvingo ahead of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) thank you rally where the party’s leader, Nelson Chamisa is expected to address his party supporters at Mucheke Stadium.

Despite this, the rally is currently underway after thousands of supporters maneuvered their way to venue.

Chamisa has also arrived at the venue.

The police had erected roadblocks on most major roads which lead to the CBD with motorists suspected of going to the rally being told to disembark from their vehicles and walk.

This comes at a time, the ruling party has Zanu PF has written to Masvingo Town clerk complaining that the stadium should not be used for any political activities.

the party has of late been having challenges with its political events which get banned by the police.

Police on Friday also banned a CCC rally which was scheduled for Saturday in Chipinge saying it would clash with another political meeting in the same area on the same day and adding that the opposition members would likely cause violence.

Since Friday anti-riot officers have been doing rounds in high density suburbs and shopping centres and in some instances dispersing vendors.

Thousands of CCC supporters are currently gathered at the venue waiting for Chamisa’s address.