Heavy rains destroy some 4,000 hactares of wheat; major set back on Zimbabwe’s grain target

By Reason Razao

Zimbabwe’s grain targets suffered a setback after more than 3,900 hactres of wheat were destroyed by heavy rains with the largest portion of 3,225 affected in Mashonaland West province.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said despite the damage, 58 972 hactares of wheat has been harvested so far.

“The nation is further informed that the 58 972 ha which have so far been harvested have culminated in 255 618 metric tonnes (mt) of wheat,” Mutsvangwa said.

“On a sad note, a total of 3,980 ha of the wheat crop was damaged by rains, with the largest hectarage of 3 225 being in Mashonaland West province.”

Currently wheat stocks at Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stand at 160,262 mt, while the millers have 33 500 mt in stock.

The GMB stocks will provide 7, 6 months’ cover at a consumption rate of 21,000 mt per month, while the total country stock will last 9, 2 months.

According to Mutsvangwa the country’s grain stood at 561,554 mt as at November 20, 2022.

“The nation is being informed that the GMB grain stocks as at 20 November, 2022 stand at 561,554 mt comprising 482,554 mt of maize and 79 120 mt of traditional grains.

“Using a monthly consumption rate of 49,295 mt (24 295 mt for Social Welfare and 25,000 mt to millers and stock feed manufacturers), the available grain will last for 11, 4 months.

“Millers and stock feed manufacturers are expected to import grain to cover the gap in their own requirements. A total of ZW$25.161 billion and US$24 million has since been paid out to farmers for grain intake since 1 April, 2022,” said the minister.