Henrietta Rushwaya convicted for gold smuggling; remanded in custody

By Mary Taruvinga

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Henrietta Rushwaya has been thrown in jail following a conviction for attempting to smuggle 6kgs of gold to Dubai three years ago.

Rushwaya was convicted after a full trial held before the Anti-Corruption Court at the Harare High Court.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) said she will be back in court on November 10 for sentencing.

A full judgment was not readily available.

Rushwaya was out of custody on bail having initially spent months in jail following her arrest.

She stood trial for the rest of last month.

Prosecutors proved that she tried to smuggle 6kgs of gold to Dubai.

She was denying the allegations insisting that she carried a wrong handbag from home on the day in question.

On the count of unlawful possession, Rushwaya told the court that she is a holder of a valid license as such would want her gold back.

She was initially charged together with businessman Ali Mohamad, Gift Karanda and Stephen Tserayi who were acquitted for lack of evidence.