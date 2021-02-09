Henrietta Rushwaya Re-Instated As Zimbabwe Miners Boss

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

SCANDALOUS Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) President Henrietta Rushwaya, arrested last year after attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai, has been reinstated as the organisation’s top boss after she was suspended last year.

The nine-lives ex-ZIFA boss was suspended by the federation’s committee a few days after the arrest as they were convinced she was putting the name of the organisation into disrepute.

In a meeting held at the Rainbow Towers on Tuesday, ZMF National Executive members unanimously agreed to reinstate Rushwaya with immediate effect saying her suspension was unconstitutional.

The miners’ federation admitted Rushwaya’s suspension was not lawful and that it is the duty of the National Executive and not of the General Council to suspend her.

A gesture to lift the suspension was moved by Daniel Chitenje.