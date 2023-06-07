Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology should be added to schools curriculum – says Zanu PF aspiring legislator

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ASPIRING Zanu PF legislator, Mavis Gumbo, says the Herbert Chitepo School of ideology should be introduced in secondary education albeit being associated with the ruling party.

Gumbo who is eyeing the Harare East parliamentary seat is among aspiring Zanu PF legislators who are attending an orientation workshop in Gweru.

The indoctrination workshop is preparing Zanu PF candidates for the upcoming general elections to be held on August 23.

RELATED:

Gumbo in a social media post said that the school would be a valuable resource for young people who are looking to learn more about Zimbabwe’s history.

“Attending Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology is a critical component to future leaders of Zimbabwe. I can say I am thoroughly enjoying myself here in Gweru. It should become a module in curriculum across secondary schools,” said Gumbo.

Zanu PF has on numerous occasions made its ambitions to spread the ideology school clear.

Last year furore was raised after some Zanu PF officials suggested that all civil servants should pass through the ideology school.