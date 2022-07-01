What’s happening this weekend?

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round up of this weekend’s showbiz events in the country.

FRIDAY

HARARE;

Avondale; Cafe Expresso presents Retro Friday hosted by the Soul Guru Sir Ernest the Finest with Dj Killa Kelly as guest speaker at Cafe Expresso from 6m.

GWERU; Alick Macheso and the Orchestra Mberikwazvo will be having an album tour at the Midlands Hotel.

SATURDAY

HARARE;

Mabelreign; Sherwood golf club presents the Viceroy Old School party with Mr Kool ‘Marudza’, Chuman ‘Witness Matema’ and Dj Flabba from 1400hours.

Borrowdale; Unplugged Zimbabwe will be live with performances from Takura, Shashi, Dj Rimo, Fusion 5 Mangwiro, Sun El Musician amongst others at the Rylance Farm .

Chinhoyi Caves; Ultra Braai Fest Chinhoyi will be hosted by Sir Obie the University voice and Dj’s including Dj Cue, dj Tanaqs, Tecco, Vancho, Takie Da Bigman, Sean, Mc Beezy from 12pm till curfew.

Eastlea; Evolution presents the Cooler Box Party with Raydizz and Lindsay-The-Dude from 3pm till curfew.

BINDURA; Saviour and Ice Motors presents Bindura Spin Fest with Dj Phatchild at National Foods opposite VID Bindura from 12pm.

BULAWAYO;

Eyadini; Alick Macheso and the Orchestra Mberikwazvo will be having an album tour supported by Dj Mzoe, Dj Nospa, Dj Sweeto, Dj Crazy Dee and Dj Zetfactor from 1400hours.

SUNDAY:

VICTORIA FALLS; Econet presents Econet Victoria Falls Marathon which is Africa’s #1 Marathon with the Big 3 Music Show, Winky D, Ammara Brown and Jah Prayzah.