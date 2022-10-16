Herentals upset FC Platinum to reach Chibuku Super Cup final

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

UNDERDOGS Herentals caused a big upset after ousting favourites FC Platinum to reach the final of the Chibuku Super Cup after a nerve-wrecking penalty shootout victory at Mandava Stadium Sunday.

FC Platinum appeared on course to successfully defend their Chibuku Super Cup title when the inform Walter Musona broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark as the hosts went to the break with a 1-0 lead.

However, Herentals dug deep and were rewarded in the last minute of regulation time when Tawanda Mataranyika scored the equaliser to send the match into a penalty shootout.

Herentals carried their momentum into the penalty shootout, where they secured a 4-3 win to end FC Platinum’s hopes of a league and cup double.

The Students will face Bulawayo Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup final to be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo in November.

Chiefs also needed a penalty shootout win against Black Rhinos in another Chibuku Super Cup semi-final played at the same venue to book their place in the final.

Amakhosi won 5-4 on penalties after the two teams had settled for a goalless stalemate in regulation play.

Bulawayo Chiefs assistant coach Thulani Sibanda was excited by the win and told reporters that they will keep dreaming as they seek their maiden silverware since their promotion to the topflight league.

“It’s a big result for us and just being in the final is awesome. We are happy that we’ve got a chance to end the season with some silverware and we keep dreaming,” Sibanda said.