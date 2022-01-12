Herman Dismisses Fake Road Accident Reports

Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

ZIMDANCEHALL young artist Mukombe Mupelo, whose stage is Herman, has dismissed false reports that went awash on social media claiming he was involved in a car accident last Saturday.

The reports claimed the 13-year-old singer was involved in a nasty accident coming from a performance at Gokwe Centre.

Social media platforms were awash with news the young-talented vocalist was involved in a car accident whilst travelling in a Toyota Wish and in the company of staffers from Gokwe Hotel where he was performing.

However, Herman’s manager Kuda Rashman cleared the air by taking to his social media handles, confirming the artist was “safe and sound”.

Rashman also discouraged the public from spreading rumours.

“Kune varikufambisa shoko rekunyepa kuti Herman aita accident, guys its really bad. I am his manager. I would like to tell all his fans that Herman is safe and sound,” Rashman said.

The “Zvandofarira” hit-maker, Herman also wrote on his Instagram page and assured fans that he was alive and warned people spreading fake news of the catastrophic incident.

“That is a frame, I am alive, I am good. Our journey was safe. People are just trying to get trendy. I am good,’’ Herman said.