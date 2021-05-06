Sodomy Accused Chirambadare Granted $5 000 Bail

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

DYNAMOS football legend, Itai Stanley Chirambadare (56) who is accused of sodomising a 13-year-old student at his Mufakose Sports Academy has been granted $5 000 bail by High Court judge, Justice Webster Chinamhora.

He had spent a week in jail following his arrest last week.

As part of his bail conditions, Chirambadare was ordered to surrender his passport with the Clerk of Court, and to continue residing at his given address. He was also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses, and to report once every Friday at a police station.

Chirambadare, affectionately known as Samora during his time as a Dembare football player, will be back in court on May 13.

Prosecutors allege the former football star sexually abused the boy over a period of time until the minor developed piles.

According to the state, sometime in March this year, the boy went to Chirambadare’s house in Mufakose intending to clean the place as he always did together with his friend.

Court heard the two boys would be given sweets after finishing the chore.

It is alleged that on the day in question, the minor went to Chirambadare’s home alone.

The former footballer allegedly forced the boy into his bedroom where he sexually assaulted him.

He then threatened to kill the boy if he revealed the ordeal to anyone.

Court has further been told Chirambadare abused the boy on several more occasions.

The boy later developed some piles after which he revealed his abuse to his uncle who later helped him report the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Chirambadare, who is being represented by Knowledge Mayeresera.