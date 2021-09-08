High Court Halts Attachment Of Ex-VP Joice Mujuru’s Property

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga FORMER Vice President Joice Mujuru’s property has been saved from going being attached for now after the High Court confirmed the provisional order for stay of execution granted in her favour last year. Mujuru and her company Ruzirun are being sued by a couple, Sabrina and Tony Sarpo who she owes US$226 000 through their company Peppy Motors (Pvt) Ltd. The couple had successfully succeeded in claiming the debt and parties had reached a consensus back in 2019, with some payments towards the debt having been made.

Mujuru then approached the High Court seeking an order stopping Sabrina and Tony from attaching her property fearing to go under liquidation or facing multiple claims as the respondents are now demanding the money at the interbank rate.

Mujuru in her application for stay of execution,said the company had issued a writ of execution and notice of attachment despite an application for rescission of judgment under HC6283/19.

She the made an application for confirmation of the provisional order.

High Court judge Justice Happius Zhou ruled in her favour.

“What must be determined is whether the liability of Mujuru and her company to pay the amounts which are reflected in the deed of settlement and order by consent was in existence as at February 22 2019 or only arose after 20 May 2019 when the deed of settlement was executed and the order by onset granted,” said the judge.

Put differently, did the respondents asset (the outstanding price) come into existence only on May 20 2019 or it was already in existence as at February 22 2019 when Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019 became effective,”he said.

“It is further stated that the outstanding capital balance was in the sum of US$226 000 as at the due date.Clearly therefore , the applicant (Mujuru’s) liability to the first to third respondents was expressed in US dollars well before the effective date.”

“Zhou ruled that it does not matter that the parties continued to express the liabilities in US dollars even after the effective date. He said the deeming effect of the regulations means that the expression of those values must be read in light of the express provisions of the law.

Zhou also ruled that the deed of settlement and order by consent did not create any new liabilities but merely pronounced on the existing liabilities of the applicants.

“Any other reading of the law would defeat the very purpose of the law which was meant to convert assets and liabilities which existed at the time of the effective date and were expressed in US dollars to RTGS at the rate of 1;1.”

“The respondents are therefore not entitled to recover the judgement debt at the inter-bank rate,” reads his judgement.

Zhou also said Mujuru’s obligation is to pay the debt in the local currency at the rate of 1:1 to the US dollar.

“Since it has not been disputed by the respondents that what has been paid would discharge the debt if the rate of 1:1 is applied, this court comes to the conclusion that the applicants are entitled to confirmation of the provisional order. In the result it is ordered that the provisional order granted by this court on 28 February 2020 be and is hereby confirmed.”

In 2012, Sabrina and Tony , who are in the business of selling agriculture and farming equipment, obtained a loan from Steward Bank which they used to obtain various farming machinery.

They sold the equipment to Mujuru’s company and an agreement of sale was entered into on July 25, 2015.

The couple issued summons under HC2954/18 for payment of outstanding amounts and interests.

Parties then entered into a deed of settlement on May 25, this year after Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019 had been gazetted.

Mujuru interpreted that the debt though denominated in US$, could be paid by RTGS dollars.

First payment of $76 000 was made on June 5 this year.

In the deed of settlement, parties agreed that Mujuru pays the capital sum of $226 000 and $226 000 in interest.