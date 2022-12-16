High Court jails beer binge murderer 12 years for striking colleague dead with a hoe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A CHINHOYI High Court judge has sentenced a 36-year-old man to an effective 12 years imprisonment for the murder of a fellow imbiber following a heated exchange during a beer drinking spree.

Shepherd Karimamombe appeared before Chinhoyi High Court judge, Justice Filda Muzofa, for killing Archibold Murumbi (28) of Manyoka Village, Chief Chundu in Hurungwe.

District Public Prosecutor, Herald Matura, told court that on August 29, 2020 at around 7pm, the now deceased was at Tarisai Manyoporo’s homestead at Nyamakate in Makuti, where he was drinking beer in the company of Luxmore Zintambila, Peter Mudereki and Innocent Masocha.

Karimamombe together with his co-accused, Life Jeffrey, who is still at large, joined in drinking alcohol.

An altercation erupted between Jeffrey and Murumbi before the two were restrained by Zintambila.

To avoid further commotion, the court heard, Murumbi left the place but was trailed by the accused and his accomplices, who caught up with him at a secluded place.

Acting in connivance, Karimamombe and Jeffrey used a hoe to strike Murumbi on the head, causing a deep laceration.

The two also used a half common brick to bludgeon the now deceased.

The commotion attracted the attention of Isaac Makainganwa, who then rushed to the scene and found Murumbi lying unconscious.

Informants spotted Karimamombe and Jeffrey bolting from the scene before alerting other villagers, who arranged transport to ferry the victim to a local clinic.

The court further heard, Murumbi was rushed to Nyamakate Clinic before he was transferred to Karoi District Hospital where he was admitted.

As fate had it, on August 30, 2020, at around 10pm, the victim died and a post mortem concluded the cause of death was a result of excessive haemorrhage from severe head injury due to the beating.