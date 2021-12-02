High Court Judge Blasts ‘Despicable’ Ex-convict Kereke

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

HIGH Court judge Justice Emilia Muchawa has strongly admonished ex-rape convict Munyaradzi Kereke for exhibiting “despicable and unacceptable” behaviour after he tied manipulate procedures to halt the top court from presiding over the nasty shareholding wrangle case at Doves Holdings Limited (Doves).

Top businessmen Farai Matsika and Phibeon Busangabaye bought Doves from Kereke in 2012 through their jointly owned investment vehicle, Transfrontier Investments (Transfrontier), which they formed in 2008.

The erstwhile business partners have a 50- 50 shareholding in Transfrontier, which acquired 100% shareholding in Doves.

However, late last year, Matsika tried to elbow out his partner claiming he was the sole owner of the company, prompting Busangabanye to seek legal recourse.

Kereke was then convicted of raping his 10-year-old nice in 2014 and was set free recently.

The judge’s unbridled attacks on Kereke come after he wrote several letters to the High Court seeking to block the case, arguing he was duped into selling the company.

The court however found that the transfers had been done and dismissed his incessant letters as inadmissible.

In her full judgement released Wednesday granted a rescission order Busangabanye sought and blasted Kereke.

Kereke had written a letter directly to Judge President George Chiweshe raising concerns trying to stop the court from proceeding with the case.

“That letter was roundly condemned by all counsel, including his own, as improper and I struck it off,” justice Muchawa said.

“It was clearly meant to stop the court from proceeding in this case as he as he claimed to have disposed of all Doves Group equity. Except in a minor digression, which did not sway any reasoning, the letter was not taken into account as he had intended,” she said.

“Undeterred, Dr Kereke penned another letter on the 25th of November 2021, this time marked to the attention of the Judge President’s office. He did this well knowing that judgement had been reserved in this matter. He is pleading for pre-emptive protection of his rights under the constitution of Zimbabwe in this case before me. The letter appears to be further evidence to be considered by this court.”

“As someone represented by legal practitioners who briefed an advocate to argue this matter, Dr Kereke’s behaviour is despicable. He must know that matters are placed before the court in pleadings and not in direct correspondence after pleadings are closed. The rules of the court do not allow for this to ensure parties have an opportunity to respond to what has been placed before the court and the court can get on with writing its judgement without interruption.”

“Dr Kereke is not a stranger to this court, and he should know that his behaviour is unacceptable. One is left wondering what it is he seeks to achieve by the incessant letter writing. For the record, this letter was also expunged from the record as it was extremely improperly before the court,” reads the judgement,” she ruled, before granting the rescission order to Busangabanye and slapping Matsika with costs of the lawsuit.

“Pending final determination of this matter and the application for rescission of the order in HC4584/21 filed under HC 5198/21, the applicants are granted the following relief: The execution, operation and effect of the High Court Order granted under HC4584/21 be and is hereby stayed; The respondents are hereby prohibited from dealing in the shares of Doves Holdings (Private) Limited, Doves Life Assurance (Private) Limited and any company or entity within the Doves group of companies.”

Justice Muchawa also took a swipe at Matsika for trying to fraudulently elbow his partner out of the business partner.

“Matsika has fraudulently consented to the order against its interests without getting requisite authority from the second applicant (Busangabaye) as co-director. It was clear that there could not be a meeting of directors and expect him to vote against his own interests,” the judge said.

She also prohibited Matsika, through his other companies, from dealing in shares in Doves.

She accused Matsika and Kereke of conniving to attempt to fool the court by purporting that the sale agreement for the company had been cancelled when it, in fact, was in subsistence.

“The letter of cancellation was not a valid cancellation ex nunc as required at law. The letter simply signals an intention to cancel the agreements and the court order therefore confirms a cancellation which was never made leading to a error at law. The order tempers with rights and interests in property which were effectively res litigiosa leading to an abuse of court processes. The positions taken by both Farain Matsika and Dr Kereke are inconsistent and can only point to a connivance between them,” Justice Muchawa said in her ruling.

She added: “The cancellation could not have been valid on the grounds of failure to pay the full purchase price (for Doves) given that on the record of fourth respondent’s notice of opposition, there is a confirmation by Dr Munyaradzi Kereke that the purchase price was paid in full.”

She said Busangabaye had in his application shown prima facie right in Doves which cannot be denied and that denying him the relief sought would ne detriments to his rightful interests in the company.

“I am satisfied that real substantial justice demands, in the circumstances of this case that the application for the stay be granted. Further, the request for an interim interdict has been established as the applicants have shown prima facie right in respect of the Doves Group equity, irreparable damage will be suffered if the interdict is not granted. The balance of convenience leans in favour of granting the relief sought,” she ruled.

Busangabaye was represented by advocates Ray Goba and Thabani Mpofu.

The latest ruling comes at a time Matsika is smarting from another humiliating loss after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal against a High Court ruling that he fabricated documents in a bid to snatch Croco Holdings owned by his former partner Moses Chingwena.

Tagu ruled that his “entire application was anchored on dishonesty”.

“The applicants (Matsika and Fairgold) sought to seek relief from this court by fabricating documents, a fabrication as amateurish as it is disrespectful,” Tagu ruled, before dismissing the appeal with costs.