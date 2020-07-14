High Court Judge Forced To Go Into Isolation After Hubby Tests Covid-19 Positive

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A FEMALE Harare High Court judge (name supplied) is in self-isolation at home after her husband tested positive for Covid-19 Monday.

Also is isolation is the judge’s clerk.

Sources said the judge informed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of the development Monday.

The JSC recommended she be put under quarantine together with her clerk for fear the virulent contagion may spread around the premises.

She, however, tested negative but has been asked to continue isolating until the permissible two-week grace period lapses.

“She notified the JSC on Monday about the development and has since been asked to self-isolate at home,” a senior official said.

“The top people here are making assessments to see if it is necessary to issue out a statement. There are meetings going on as we speak and they will issue a statement if there is a need but she tested negative yesterday (Monday).

“She is, therefore, still at home and there will be follow-ups after the grace period. Her clerk is also in isolation,” the official said.

JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha declined to comment on the matter saying he had taken days off sick before referring questions to JSC spokesperson Rumbidzai Takawira who had not still responded to questions sent.

“I cannot comment on that because for now, I am not at work. I took days off to visit my doctor. I am down with gout and I cannot even walk. Talk to Rumbidzai Takawira. She will be able to assist you,” said Chikwana.

There has been an exponential increase in coronavirus cases in the past three weeks in Zimbabwe with a number surpassing the 1 000 Monday.