High Court judge Mushore fired

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly fired High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore following her continued absence from work.

A tribunal set to look into her long absence at work handed over its recommendations to Mnangagwa on Thursday leaving the floor for him to decide.

The tribunal was chaired by Justice Maphios Cheda and Advocate Charles Warara Yvonne Masvora.

A tribunal was established by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) in June last year after the judge disappeared and stopped reporting for work for nine months.

Her whereabouts remain unknown.

More to follow…