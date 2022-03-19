High Court Okays CCC Masvingo Rally

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

THE Masvingo High Court has given a greenlight to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to hold its Masvingo provincial star rally at Rujeko Open Grounds.

The order was given this morning following an urgent chamber application which was filed by CCC after the police had sought to block the rally.

Police boss, Simangaliso Dube had denied the request to host a rally on the basis that Zanu PF was hosting two similar rallies in the district.

However, High Court judge, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe issued an interim order granting permission to the party to go ahead with their rally.

In the order, Zisengwe directed the police not to interfere with the rally proceedings.

“Respondents and all those acting through them be and are hereby interdicted from interfering with or canceling applicants by-election campaign launch at Rujeko A open Grounds on the 20th of March 2022 between 1000hrs and 1600hrs,” reads the interim relief order.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, CCC Masvingo district chairperson, Martin Mureri said preparations to host the party president are now in full swing.

“Today the High Court gave us the go ahead to host our provincial rally so our people are now on the ground mobilizing support and publicizing the event. Our president, Nelson Chamisa will be attendance,” Mureri said.

CCC which has been under constant attacks from the police has vowed to continue with their by-election campaign despite efforts to destabilize their campaign trail.

Zanu PF is said to be hosting two rallies also tomorrow at Mucheke and Mamutse stadia.

Police had, however, denied CCC to proceed with their rally arguing they will be manning the two ruling party rallies.

Chamisa is on a whirlwind national campaigning crusade mobilizing support for his candidates ahead of the by-elections slated for March 26.

Today, the CCC leader is addressing supporters in Mutare and will proceed to Masvingo tomorrow.