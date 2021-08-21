High Court Orders Local Gvt Minister July Moyo To Reinstate Suspended Councilors

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

A BULAWAYO High Court Judge has ordered Local Government minister July Moyo to, with immediate effect, reinstate four Umguza Rural District Council councilors he recently suspended for covering up the local authority’s Chief Executive officer Collen Moyo’s alleged criminal charges.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuwa nullified the suspension of councilors David Moyo (ward 15) Mary Shelton (ward 2), Earnest Sibanda (ward 13) and Sisa Moyo (ward 8).

The councilors, who constitute the council’s disciplinary committee, were suspended for reinstating Moyo after he was suspended by the minister on corruption allegations.

Moyo was being investigated by the Zimbabwe Ant- Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly flouting of tender procedures as well as selling residential stands without council aauthority.

Following their suspension the councilors, through their lawyer Maclean Mahaso of Tanaka Law Chambers, filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo High Court seeking an order reinstating them.

They cited Minister Moyo and Zimbabwe Ant- Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Loice Matanda Moyo as first and second respondents respectively.

The complainants wanted the court to nullify their suspensions and also wanted Justice Matanda-Moyo’s letter written to the local authority’s chief executive officer to be deemed to be a compliance spot check and not for investigative purposes.

“It is ordered that applicants’ suspensions shall be immediately lifted and set aside by the first respondent (Minister Moyo). Applicants shall immediately revert to their duties and positions they held prior to the suspensions,” ruled Justice Takuwa.

In their founding affidavits, the councilors said they lawfully discharged their mandate and came up with a determination that found the council CEO not guilty of any misconduct.

Moyo has since written to the council lifting their suspensions.

“We acknowledge receipt of the urgent chamber application. The Ministry has withdrawn the suspension letter. We, therefore request a withdrawal of the matter before the courts,” reads part of the withdrawal letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com Thursday.

Moyo has also written to the individual councilors notifying them of the withdrawal of the suspension letters.

“Taking cognizance of the urgent application which you filed with the Bulawayo High Court, case no 1091/21, I hereby withdraw the suspension letter dated 2 July 2021,” reads part of Moyo’s letter addressed to each of the four councilors.