High Court orders return of Wadyajena’s high-end Lamborghini, trucks almost a year after seizure

By Leopold Munhende

THE High Court has ordered an immediate return of property belonging to former Member of Parliament (MP) Mayor Wadyajena, seized by the State during a corruption investigation last August.

The property, which includes Wadyajena’s fancy Lamborghini, a BMW X6M and a fleet of trucks, was initially supposed to be held for 30 days according to papers filed at the High Court.

Harare Magistrate Barbara Mateko had ordered that they be seized on August 18.

Wadyajena’s property was seized along with that of Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) executives Pious Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai and Chiedza Danha as part of investigations into a US$5 million fraud case at the parastatal.

However, a High Court ruling on Wednesday ordered that the continued seizure of Wadyajena’s vehicles was illegal, citing Section 47 of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act specifying a 30-day period.

“It is hereby ordered that the continued seizure of any of the applicant’s trucks is declared to be unlawful,” reads the High Court judgement.

“The respondents or whoever retains under seizure all or any of the trucks as aforesaid shall release them to the applicants upon service of this order.”

Wadyajena owns Mayor Logistics, a trucking company based in Harare.