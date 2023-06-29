High Court postpones hearing of application challenging Kasukuwere’s Presidential candidature to July 7

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HIGH Court judge, Justice David Mangota has moved to July 7 the hearing of a matter in which a Zanu PF activist Lovedale Mangwana is seeking to block former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere from contesting in the general elections.

The self-exiled former Zanu PF commissar filed his nomination papers in absentia last week, and his candidature was approved by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

His lawyers said parties have been instructed to submit all necessary documents by July 5 before the court sits on the 7th.

Mangwana took Kasukuwere, ZEC and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to court complaining that the nomination court erred by allowing Kasukuwere to contest in the August 23 plebiscite.

The ruling party youth, a lawyer argued in his submissions Monday that Kasukuwere had ceased to be a registered voter as he has been out of his constituency for over 18 consecutive months.

“The decision by the Nomination Court to accept Kasukuwere’s nomination papers is in violation of the constitution of Zimbabwe.

“The 1st respondent has not been resident in any constituency in the Republic of Zimbabwe for a period in excess of 18 consecutive months and his name cannot, by that circumstance, be retained on the voter’s roll,” he said.